Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Infiniti QX80

68,404 KM

Details Description

$57,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,499

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX80

2021 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

  1. 10343277
  2. 10343277
  3. 10343277
  4. 10343277
  5. 10343277
  6. 10343277
  7. 10343277
  8. 10343277
  9. 10343277
  10. 10343277
  11. 10343277
  12. 10343277
  13. 10343277
  14. 10343277
  15. 10343277
  16. 10343277
  17. 10343277
  18. 10343277
  19. 10343277
  20. 10343277
  21. 10343277
  22. 10343277
  23. 10343277
  24. 10343277
  25. 10343277
  26. 10343277
  27. 10343277
Contact Seller

$57,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343277
  • Stock #: N999545A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # N999545A
  • Mileage 68,404 KM

Vehicle Description

ProACTIVE 7-Passenger, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 160,408 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 152,711 KM
$34,339 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 49,861 KM
$54,374 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

Call Dealer

506-859-XXXX

(click to show)

506-859-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory