$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-382-8889
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHPDXN3127797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Premier XT CVT, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
Call Dealer
506-382-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Subaru Outback