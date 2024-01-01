Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Premier XT CVT, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146

2022 Subaru Outback

49,040 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHPDXN3127797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Premier XT CVT, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

2022 Subaru Outback