$36,446+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura Integra
Elite A-Spec
2023 Acura Integra
Elite A-Spec
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
$36,446
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!**MARKET VALUE PRICING**.********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit*********The 2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec reimagines the iconic Integra lineage for a modern audience while preserving its sporty roots. As the top-tier trim of the revived Integra lineup, the Elite A-Spec delivers a compelling combination of premium comfort, spirited performance, and cutting-edge technology.At its heart, the Integra Elite A-Spec features a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine:Power Output: 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque.Transmission Options: A seamless Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters or an enthusiast-favorite 6-speed manual transmission.Adaptive Damper System for a customizable driving experience, offering Normal, Sport, and Individual modes to suit various driving conditions.The 2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec is more than a revival; its a celebration of Acuras commitment to precision-crafted performance and modern luxury. With its engaging driving dynamics, upscale features, and striking design, its a standout choice for drivers seeking a premium compact car with a sporty edge.2023 Acura Integra Apex Blue Pearl 4D Hatchback FWD 1.5L I4 DI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 200hp CVTAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make we've got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Acura Of Moncton
Call Dealer
506-853-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
506-853-1116