Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

22,784 KM

Details Description

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
13487342

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

Contact Seller

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,784KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J4HB5SN505141

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 150,805 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Maverick XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Ford Maverick XLT 43,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring 136,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

Call Dealer

506-859-XXXX

(click to show)

506-859-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class