$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
World Class Auto
506-455-4555
2007 Toyota Matrix
2007 Toyota Matrix
Location
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
506-455-4555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
279,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8865551
- Stock #: 22-231A
- VIN: 2T1KR32E67C637838
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 279,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
This sedan has 279,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From World Class Auto
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4