2007 Toyota Matrix

279,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

279,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8865551
  Stock #: 22-231A
  VIN: 2T1KR32E67C637838

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



This sedan has 279,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

