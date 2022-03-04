$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2008 Cadillac SRX
AWD
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
161,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8485068
- Stock #: N115021A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,303 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr V6, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.6L/217
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SFI (255 hp [190.2 kW] @ 6500 rpm 254 lb-ft of torque [342.9 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
