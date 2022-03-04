Menu
2008 Cadillac SRX

161,303 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

AWD

AWD

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8485068
  • Stock #: N115021A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,303 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr V6, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SFI (255 hp [190.2 kW] @ 6500 rpm 254 lb-ft of torque [342.9 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

