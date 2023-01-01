Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

294,193 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Work Truck

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

294,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9994598
  • Stock #: CO1582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 294,193 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.3L/323

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (315 hp [234.9 kW] @ 5200 rpm 338 lb-ft of torque [456.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) aluminum block

