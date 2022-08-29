Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

Touring

Touring

Location

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9043624
  • Stock #: P22-214B
  • VIN: KMHDC85E89U046981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P22-214B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application







o~o

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

