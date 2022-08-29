$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
World Class Auto
506-455-4555
2009 Hyundai Elantra
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Touring
Location
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
506-455-4555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9043624
- Stock #: P22-214B
- VIN: KMHDC85E89U046981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P22-214B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From World Class Auto
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4