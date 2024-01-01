$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Toyota Corolla
2009 Toyota Corolla
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,840KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BU40E39C076962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 096962
- Mileage 81,840 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2009 Toyota Corolla 81,840 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 66,742 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra Crewmax Platinum 171,400 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2009 Toyota Corolla