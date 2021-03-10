Full-Size, 4dr Sdn Livery, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/279
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Remote Keyless Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Power Driver Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD w/MP3 Playback
Local Trade
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
8 speakers
Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces
AM/FM radio: XM
we realize that sometimes bad things happen to good people. That is why we have become industry leaders in assisting people with all levels of credit rating in getting a new or new-to-them pre-owned vehicle. As a Hyundai dealer
we have access to rates that are lower than those available to any independent used car dealer. In many cases
you can finance at rates comparable to the ones offered to people with perfect credit at traditional lenders. Also
due to our large volume of sales
Fredericton Hyundai has a Preferred status with our lenders and is committed to finding you the perfect car loan company to suit your car finance needs. Low-interest car loans are available for customers with existing loans. Even if what you owe is mor...
demonstrating our on-going commitment to providing the region's best possible value and choice in new and pre-owned vehicles and service.
4.6L SFI NORTHSTAR V8 ENGINE (STD) 2010 Cadillac DTS Black Raven Market Value Pricing
MVI TILL 2022
XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveFinancing For Good Or Bad Credit- Home of the Finance Wizards! At Fredericton Hyundai
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.