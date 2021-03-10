Local Trade

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

8 speakers

Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces

AM/FM radio: XM

we realize that sometimes bad things happen to good people. That is why we have become industry leaders in assisting people with all levels of credit rating in getting a new or new-to-them pre-owned vehicle. As a Hyundai dealer

we have access to rates that are lower than those available to any independent used car dealer. In many cases

you can finance at rates comparable to the ones offered to people with perfect credit at traditional lenders. Also

due to our large volume of sales

Fredericton Hyundai has a Preferred status with our lenders and is committed to finding you the perfect car loan company to suit your car finance needs. Low-interest car loans are available for customers with existing loans. Even if what you owe is mor...

demonstrating our on-going commitment to providing the region's best possible value and choice in new and pre-owned vehicles and service.

4.6L SFI NORTHSTAR V8 ENGINE (STD) 2010 Cadillac DTS Black Raven Market Value Pricing

MVI TILL 2022