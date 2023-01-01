$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
149,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9786154
- Stock #: N577156A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,641 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 315 hp [234.8 kW] @ 5200 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm 348 lb...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5