2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,641 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786154
  • Stock #: N577156A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,641 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 315 hp [234.8 kW] @ 5200 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm 348 lb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

