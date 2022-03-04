Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

157,895 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

157,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8524664
  • Stock #: A10444A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,895 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323

Vehicle Features

ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

