$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
157,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8524664
- Stock #: A10444A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,895 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323
Vehicle Features
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
