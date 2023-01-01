Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 153 SLE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 6.0L/366

2010 GMC Sierra 2500

107,684 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,684 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 153" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 6.0L/366

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 9,692 KM $58,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XL for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XL 58,255 KM $69,214 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 99,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 2500