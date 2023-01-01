$18,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
107,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 107,684 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 153" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 6.0L/366
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
