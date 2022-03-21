$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Forte
EX
Used
- Listing ID: 8865563
- Stock #: P22-227A
- VIN: KNAFU4A2XA5265127
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
With a base model loaded with premium tech and safety, the value is through the roof with this new Kia Forte. This 2010 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
A brand new model, the 2010 Kia Forte is an affordably priced, but well-equipped mid-size five-passenger sedan. A tall roof and wide body make the Forte comfortable for passengers who are 6-foot-6, while two adults can easily get in the back seats. Forte boasts 96.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space, some of the best in its class. The Forte competes with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. Kia Forte presents a new set of styling cues for Kia, suggesting clean European lines that are both sporty and upscale. Kia has endowed the Forte with a long list of uplevel standard features, intending it to compete with the established Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
