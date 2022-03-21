Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Forte

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Forte

EX

Location

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8865563
  • Stock #: P22-227A
  • VIN: KNAFU4A2XA5265127

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



With a base model loaded with premium tech and safety, the value is through the roof with this new Kia Forte. This 2010 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



A brand new model, the 2010 Kia Forte is an affordably priced, but well-equipped mid-size five-passenger sedan. A tall roof and wide body make the Forte comfortable for passengers who are 6-foot-6, while two adults can easily get in the back seats. Forte boasts 96.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space, some of the best in its class. The Forte competes with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. Kia Forte presents a new set of styling cues for Kia, suggesting clean European lines that are both sporty and upscale. Kia has endowed the Forte with a long list of uplevel standard features, intending it to compete with the established Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Class Auto

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 111,477 KM
$20,976 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte LX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$12,994 + tax & lic

Email World Class Auto

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

Call Dealer

506-455-XXXX

(click to show)

506-455-4555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory