$10,904+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-450-0800
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$10,904
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9377317
- Stock #: PS8322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS8322
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, LEATHER, MOONROOF AND MORE, 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 Tw3 Market Value Pricing, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, ARTICO Leather Upholstery, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: AM/FM/MP3-Compatible In-Dash CD Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed AutomaticReviews:* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLK's upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLK's generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.caFinancing For Good Or Bad Credit- Home of the Finance Wizards! At Fredericton Hyundai, we realize that sometimes bad things happen to good people. That is why we have become industry leaders in assisting people with all levels of credit rating in getting a new or new-to-them pre-owned vehicle. As a Hyundai dealer, we have access to rates that are lower than those available to any independent used car dealer. In many cases, you can finance at rates comparable to the ones offered to people with perfect credit at traditional lenders. Also, due to our large volume of sales, Fredericton Hyundai has a Preferred status with our lenders and is committed to finding you the perfect car loan company to suit your car finance needs. Low-interest car loans are available for customers with existing loans. Even if what you owe is more than what the car may be worth WE CAN HELP. You're just a step away from APPROVED car financing! Expect the Best.A Proud Member of the Steele Auto Group - We now have a grand total of 27 brands with 39 locations throughout Atlantic Canada. Renovations and improvements continue as we grow and expand, demonstrating our on-going commitment to providing the region's best possible value and choice in new and pre-owned vehicles and service.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.