2010 Toyota Venza

195,116 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

base

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

195,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PL7285A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PL7285A
  • Mileage 195,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility, 4dr Wgn I4 AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.7L/163

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

