2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,573KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4658808
  • Stock #: A90577A
  • VIN: 1GTR1TEX4BZ279043
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele GMC Buick
1135 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 453-7000
1 (888) 709-0766

BUY AT WHOLESALE AND SAVE!!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as WHOLESALE DIRECT either because of the age of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a WHOLESALE DIRECT vehicle to have it inspected by a third party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Running Boards
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

