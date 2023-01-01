Menu
2011 Lexus ES 350

148,965 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2011 Lexus ES 350

2011 Lexus ES 350

Base

2011 Lexus ES 350

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10123545
  • Stock #: S14207B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /BKUE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S14207B
  • Mileage 148,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/210

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

