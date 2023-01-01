$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2011 Lexus ES 350
2011 Lexus ES 350
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10123545
- Stock #: S14207B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /BKUE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S14207B
- Mileage 148,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/210
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5