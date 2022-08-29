2011 Toyota Tacoma

$19,492 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 3 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9216610

9216610 Stock #: 117717

117717 VIN: 5TFUX4EN8BX007717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 167,341 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.