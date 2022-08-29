Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Tacoma

167,341 KM

Details Description Features

$19,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,492

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Tacoma

2011 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4X4

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 9216610
  2. 9216610
Contact Seller

$19,492

+ taxes & licensing

167,341KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9216610
  • Stock #: 117717
  • VIN: 5TFUX4EN8BX007717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 117717
  • Mileage 167,341 KM

Vehicle Description

From serious payload to serious adventure, Tacoma is ready whenever you are. Because this is not a truck to be taken lightly. It's a piece of serious engineering, built to take everything you and the world can throw at it, and still come back for more.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Tacoma has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2014 Nissan Juke
56,109 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 73,895 KM
$28,791 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SED...
 27,000 KM
$27,492 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory