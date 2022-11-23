Menu
2012 BMW 5 Series

0 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2012 BMW 5 Series

2012 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

2012 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9377404
  Stock #: N199629A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # N199629A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size, 4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

