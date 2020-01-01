Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,570KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4507875
  • Stock #: D00215A
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA2CG155762
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

BUY AT WHOLESALE AND SAVE!!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as WHOLESALE DIRECT either because of the age of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a WHOLESALE DIRECT vehicle to have it inspected by a third party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Onstar
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

