$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
World Class Auto
506-455-4555
2012 Chrysler 200
2012 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
506-455-4555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,297KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8865560
- Stock #: P22-199C
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG6CN266823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P22-199C
- Mileage 95,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway, says Edmunds. This 2012 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its drivers freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 95,297 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBCG6CN266823.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From World Class Auto
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4