2WD Ext Cab 143.5 Work Truck, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/262

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

202,567 KM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
202,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR1TEX1CZ193187

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N325336A
  • Mileage 202,567 KM

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" Work Truck, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/262

ENGINE VORTEC 4.3L V6 MFI (STD)

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

