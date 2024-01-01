$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
Work Truck
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR1TEX1CZ193187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N325336A
- Mileage 202,567 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Ext Cab 143.5" Work Truck, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/262
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE VORTEC 4.3L V6 MFI (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
2012 GMC Sierra 1500