2012 Volvo XC90

195,688 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2012 Volvo XC90

2012 Volvo XC90

3.2

2012 Volvo XC90

3.2

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9377407
  Stock #: N199629A1

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 195,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I6 3.2L/195

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

