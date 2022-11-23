$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC90
3.2
195,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9377407
- Stock #: N199629A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I6 3.2L/195
