$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Buick Verano
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas/Ethanol 4-cyl 2.4L/145
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY and VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Buick Verano