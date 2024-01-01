Menu
Compact, 4dr Sdn, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas/Ethanol 4-cyl 2.4L/145

2013 Buick Verano

200,221 KM

2013 Buick Verano

Base

2013 Buick Verano

Base

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
200,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas/Ethanol 4-cyl 2.4L/145

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY and VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

2013 Buick Verano