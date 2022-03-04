Menu
2013 Ford F-150

231,947 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
XLT

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

231,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8647106
  • Stock #: N190573A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N190573A
  • Mileage 231,947 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/213

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

