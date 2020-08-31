Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Taurus

128,550 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 5790669
  2. 5790669
Contact Seller

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

128,550KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5790669
  • Stock #: 134970
  • VIN: 1FAHP2H82DG134970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This much is certain: Ford Taurus never stops innovating. Aggressive new front and rear styling signals even higher levels of precision, inside and out. Standard new systems help keep Taurus planted in the corners and offer sharp turn assistance. Inside, the experience is equally engaging. Stay connected to your calls, music and more with both hands on the wheel.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2013 Ford Taurus has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2018 Nissan Frontier "
 93,028 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT
 44,251 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Titan "
 130,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory