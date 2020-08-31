+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
+ taxes & licensing
This much is certain: Ford Taurus never stops innovating. Aggressive new front and rear styling signals even higher levels of precision, inside and out. Standard new systems help keep Taurus planted in the corners and offer sharp turn assistance. Inside, the experience is equally engaging. Stay connected to your calls, music and more with both hands on the wheel.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2013 Ford Taurus has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9