Menu
Account
Sign In
GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

66,742 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,742KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH163674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,742 KM

Vehicle Description

GL

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX 12,597 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,766 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Fredericton, NB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 125,846 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra