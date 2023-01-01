Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

178,200 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10526403
  • Stock #: N143873C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N143873C
  • Mileage 178,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - AWD, AWD 4dr Sport, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MINERAL GRAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 66,602 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 65,628 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 79,873 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory