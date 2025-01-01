Menu
<p data-start=112 data-end=687>The 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD combines comfort, capability, and premium features in a compact SUV. It comes equipped with all-wheel drive, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, and a sunroof for all-season convenience. Inside, enjoy premium synthetic seats, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a backup camera. Safety features include multiple airbags, Brake Assist, and Stability Control. With its smooth drive, upscale interior, and reliable performance, the RAV4 Limited is a well-rounded choice for everyday driving. <p data-start=689 data-end=884 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2013 Toyota RAV4

250,955 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

12681438

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,955KM
VIN 2T3DFREV4DW083734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 13A734
  • Mileage 250,955 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD combines comfort, capability, and premium features in a compact SUV. It comes equipped with all-wheel drive, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, and a sunroof for all-season convenience. Inside, enjoy premium synthetic seats, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a backup camera. Safety features include multiple airbags, Brake Assist, and Stability Control. With its smooth drive, upscale interior, and reliable performance, the RAV4 Limited is a well-rounded choice for everyday driving.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2013 Toyota RAV4