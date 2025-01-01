$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 13A734
- Mileage 250,955 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD combines comfort, capability, and premium features in a compact SUV. It comes equipped with all-wheel drive, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, and a sunroof for all-season convenience. Inside, enjoy premium synthetic seats, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a backup camera. Safety features include multiple airbags, Brake Assist, and Stability Control. With its smooth drive, upscale interior, and reliable performance, the RAV4 Limited is a well-rounded choice for everyday driving.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
