Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

154,368 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

154,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8485065
  • Stock #: CO8746

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic SED...
 100,919 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 109,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory