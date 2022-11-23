Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

220,045 KM

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

220,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9393088
  • Stock #: N288882A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N288882A
  • Mileage 220,045 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

