2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Passenger Air Bag

ABS Brakes

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Additional Features Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.