$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
142,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8585888
- Stock #: N150606A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,861 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L FLEXFUEL ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 3...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5