2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,861 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

LTZ

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8585888
  Stock #: N150606A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,861 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L FLEXFUEL ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 3...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

