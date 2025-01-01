Menu
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2014 Dodge Charger

165,344 KM

$11,624

+ taxes & licensing
12811246

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
165,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG6EH188719

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,344 KM

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Pitch Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SXT Badge
TIRES: P235/55R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

