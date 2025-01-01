$11,624+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
Used
165,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG6EH188719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Pitch Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SXT Badge
TIRES: P235/55R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
