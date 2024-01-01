$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTV2VEC2EZ385953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,673 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Ford Escape 36,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar E-Type S 64,563 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 202,223 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2014 GMC Sierra 1500