2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

70,673 KM

SLT

SLT

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
70,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2VEC2EZ385953

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,673 KM

4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft ...

