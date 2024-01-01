$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Hyundai Accent
GL
2014 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,375KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT5AE3EU181540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,375 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ULTRA BLACK PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Ford Bronco Sport 78,831 KM $36,199 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 140,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX 115,482 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2014 Hyundai Accent