Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

2014 Hyundai Accent

129,375 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

11920481

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,375KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3EU181540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ULTRA BLACK PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2014 Hyundai Accent