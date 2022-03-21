$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8668661
- Stock #: S17791A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Century White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto GLS, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97
Vehicle Features
CENTURY WHITE
GRAY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5