2014 Hyundai Accent

123,005 KM

Details Description Features

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

GLS

Location

123,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8668661
  • Stock #: S17791A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto GLS, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

CENTURY WHITE
GRAY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

