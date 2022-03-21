2014 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8668661

8668661 Stock #: S17791A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Century White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 123,005 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features CENTURY WHITE GRAY CLOTH SEAT TRIM GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.