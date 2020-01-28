Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 4590093
  2. 4590093
  3. 4590093
  4. 4590093
  5. 4590093
  6. 4590093
  7. 4590093
  8. 4590093
  9. 4590093
  10. 4590093
  11. 4590093
  12. 4590093
  13. 4590093
  14. 4590093
  15. 4590093
  16. 4590093
  17. 4590093
  18. 4590093
  19. 4590093
  20. 4590093
  21. 4590093
  22. 4590093
  23. 4590093
  24. 4590093
Contact Seller

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,703KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4590093
  • Stock #: D00298A
  • VIN: KMHD35LH8EU160145
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

BUY AT WHOLESALE AND SAVE!!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as WHOLESALE DIRECT either because of the age of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a WHOLESALE DIRECT vehicle to have it inspected by a third party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 274,774 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 26,915 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 30,089 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Send A Message