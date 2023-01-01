$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
195,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
DIAMOND SILVER
BLACK CLOTH SEAT INSERT W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2014 Hyundai Tucson