Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

79,672 KM

Details Description Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

  1. 5954283
  2. 5954283
  3. 5954283
  4. 5954283
  5. 5954283
  6. 5954283
  7. 5954283
  8. 5954283
  9. 5954283
  10. 5954283
  11. 5954283
  12. 5954283
  13. 5954283
  14. 5954283
  15. 5954283
  16. 5954283
  17. 5954283
  18. 5954283
  19. 5954283
  20. 5954283
  21. 5954283
  22. 5954283
  23. 5954283
  24. 5954283
  25. 5954283
  26. 5954283
  27. 5954283
  28. 5954283
  29. 5954283
Contact Seller

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

79,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5954283
  • Stock #: A90401AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ampd
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,672 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: adjustable head restraints
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
AMPD
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2012 Fiat 500 Lounge
 46,219 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 74,207 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 54,470 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory