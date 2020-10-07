2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road

Additional Features ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: adjustable head restraints SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display AMPD QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

