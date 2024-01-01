Menu
Account
Sign In
S

2014 Nissan Sentra

161,739 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,739KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP3EL634323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Brick
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 144323
  • Mileage 161,739 KM

Vehicle Description

S

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 73,526 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Fredericton, NB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 110,700 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Fredericton, NB
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 203,227 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra