Recent Arrival!Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT* Market Value Pricing *.Certification Program Details: 2 Years Fresh MVI Fully Detailed Full Tank of fuelSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUVs. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.

2014 RAM 1500

158,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats

Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

2014 RAM 1500