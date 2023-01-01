$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT* Market Value Pricing *.Certification Program Details: 2 Years Fresh MVI Fully Detailed Full Tank of fuelSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUV's. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
