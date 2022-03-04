Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

86,741 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,741KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8495468
  • Stock #: P22-122B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT6ES103093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P22-122B
  • Mileage 86,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia centre!



Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 86,741 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 Multimedia Centre.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT6ES103093.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Class Auto

2021 Kia Sportage EX S
 16,251 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 232,882 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 43,630 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email World Class Auto

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

Call Dealer

506-455-XXXX

(click to show)

506-455-4555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory