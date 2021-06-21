2014 Toyota Tacoma

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 4 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7461125

7461125 Stock #: 141253

141253 VIN: 5TFMU4FN2EX021253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 121,415 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

