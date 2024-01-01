Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Leather, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83

2015 Buick Encore

151,726 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
151,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB6FB048854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,726 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Leather, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

