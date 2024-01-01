$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Buick Encore
Leather
2015 Buick Encore
Leather
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJGSB6FB048854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,726 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Leather, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4/83
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 123,396 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT 185,697 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 148,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2015 Buick Encore