Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

192,495 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

192,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8485062
  • Stock #: N174851A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # N174851A
  • Mileage 192,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic SED...
 100,919 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 109,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory