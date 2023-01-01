$12,494+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
114,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9850586
- Stock #: N205309A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 5dr HB Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5