2015 Hyundai Accent

114,522 KM

$12,494

+ tax & licensing
$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

114,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9850586
  Stock #: N205309A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triathlon Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 5dr HB Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

