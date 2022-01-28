$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2015 Hyundai Elantra
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GT BASE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
159,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8237934
- Stock #: A20068AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A20068AA
- Mileage 159,326 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5