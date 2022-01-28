Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

159,326 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8237934
  • Stock #: A20068AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A20068AA
  • Mileage 159,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 93,400 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 40,969 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE
 86,109 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory