2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL
147,246KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8865572
- Stock #: 23-31A
- VIN: 5NPEZ4AF8FH021846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 147,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 147,246 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
